MLAs favour Pyngrope as MPCC chief

SHILLONG, Nov 19: State Congress, which has been virtually in a state of limbo, is seeking to revive itself through a change of guard at the top position. From all accounts available, the choice is likely to fall on former speaker and sitting MLA Charles Pyngrope. Most of the Congress MLAs seem to be in favour of electing Pyngrope as the new president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Despite earlier attempts by a section of the Congressmen, the move to appoint a new MPCC chief in place of the incumbent, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, could not materialize.

This time, however, the a large chunk of the party MLAs have decided to put their weight behind Pyngrope and write to the AICC to effect the change in the party leadership in Meghalaya, sources revealed today.

Pyngrope had recently expressed his desire to lead the party and had even stated that he was ready to take on the responsibility.

It may be mentioned that the tenure of the present party president is expiring in December this year. The MLAs in favour of Pyngrope, stated that if elected as the president, the senior Congress leader would be of great help for the party since he has command over the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region and is quite popular among the masses.

Sources have revealed that the name of Ampareen Lyngdoh has also cropped up as a possible successor to Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, with the party legislators stating that she had all the potential to lead the party in the state, but the general voice among the MLAs is that Pyngrope was better suited for the role.

“We don’t have much time as Assembly elections are just two years away from now and we have to prepare ourselves from now. Electing Charles Pyngrope as MPCC president would be one major factor in strengthening the party,” some MLAs said.

The MLAs also maintained that they had no complaints against the incumbent president but they want a party president who is more active and responsive to the affairs of the party.

It may be mentioned that the election of the MPCC president is held every three years.