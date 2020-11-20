BJP warns NPP against Excise law amendment

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Taking a dim view of the introduction of central bonded warehouse (CBW), the state BJP has threatened the National People’s Party (NPP) of bringing into the open “the actual masterminds including the ministers” involved if the existing Excise laws are amended.

Making it clear that the party wants state government to back-pedal on CBW and allow the bonded houses to function as they are running now, the BJP has asserted that the move will monopolise the liquor business in state.

Alleging that a handful of people will control the entire supply of liquor in the state, BJP state vice president, Bernard Marak, has dreaded that just like coal, not all consignments will be legally shown and all the hidden consignments will be sent to the market without proper without levying of taxes, thereby resulting in a loss to state’s revenue.

“Cabinet is making a hasty move to introduce this as the profit they can individually make, which is unimaginable as the state will lose huge amount of revenue. The decision was taken in the Cabinet without following the legal procedure. Few ministers want to control the supply of liquor just like coal by amending an existing Excise law without taking it to the Floor of the House,” Marak said.

“All legal aspects are being observed by the Meghalaya BJP including the 25 per cent hike on all liquors during lockdown, which is still continuing till now and is unjustified. The entire liquor business is now eyed by certain ministers as CBW will allow them to monopolise the liquor business separately in Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Hills,” the BJP state vice president added.