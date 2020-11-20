Shillong-Delhi flight to start from Dec

New Delhi, Nov 19: The much-awaited direct flights between Shillong and New Delhi will be operational from next month.

This was disclosed during a meeting between chief minister, Conrad Sangma and DoNER Minister, Jitendra Singh here on Wednesday.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, Singh noted with appreciation the decision to start the direct flight from Shillong to the national capital from next month.

The DoNER minister said the direct flight service was a long pending requirement and Shillong deserved to have the facility.

“A direct flight to Shillong from Delhi will not only bring ease of travel but also promote tourism in the state,” he added.

Singh said some tourist resorts in the North East, including those in Meghalaya, have of late become much sought after because of the relatively lesser effect of the pandemic.

The DoNER minister said special impetus was being given to improve connectivity and transport through new airports, air flights in different sectors, double-gauge rail tracks, network of roads and new inland waterways across the region.

Sangma was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, and PHE Minister, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

Sangma also placed before Singh some proposals for different schemes under the DoNER ministry and North Eastern Council (NEC).

The Union minister assured the chief minister that he would have the proposals examined but also expressed certain constraints in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“(We have) also requested his (DoNER minister) intervention for the sanction of the remaining road projects under North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS) especially the Mawshynrut-Hahim Road and Borkhat-Sonapur Road,” Conrad posted on his official Facebook page.

The state leaders also submitted a memorandum, requesting additional sanction of Rs 23 crore for the completion of the projects.

The chief minister also met three other Union ministers — Tribal Affairs Minister, Arjun Munda; Rural Development Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel, in the national capital on Wednesday.

During his meeting with Munda, Sangma discussed matters related to education, scholarships and funding for projects under the Tribal Affairs ministry. “Also apprised the minister of the Meghalaya Youth Policy that will shape the future of the youth of our state,” the chief minister tweeted.

Sangma also briefed the Rural Development minister, Tomar on the progress of Aadhaar enrolment, MGNREGA, PMAY-G and NSAP in Meghalaya and sought the support of the ministry for the release of funds.”