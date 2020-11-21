It’s loyalists vs reformers in Congress

New Delhi, Nov 20: After the dissenting group in the Congress targetted the party leadership for the poor performance in the Bihar Assembly polls, the loyalists have now come out in defence of the top brass, even as the dissenters claimed that they are fighting for the revival of the Congress.

The Congress has issued a showcause notice to former MP Furqan Ansari for speaking against Rahul Gandhi. Ansari had suggested that Rahul Gandhi should have a political person with him rather than being surrounded by non-political people. Ansari’s son Irfan Ansari is an MLA in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, two more senior Congress leaders have slammed Kapil Sibal for speaking against the party in public. Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Rawat have attacked Sibal for finding fault with the party leadership, saying that Sibal should have motivated the party workers instead. Kharge also said that such people are weakening the party.

Sibal on his part said that he was compelled to speak publicly because there is no forum in the party to discuss such issues. Sibal had said that the party had lost the Bihar elections because of a lacklustre approach and weak media and election management.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has also slammed Sibal, saying that those who have problems could join another party.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram too has raised concerns over the party’s deteriorating situation at the ground level, pointing out its weak organisational structure.

He had also pointed out that the party should have taken only winning seats in Bihar, albeit lesser in number.

Several Congress leaders, especially from Bihar, have been vocal on the issue. Some have also blamed the leaders from Delhi.

Both Chidambaram and Sibal had also expressed concerns over the recent bypolls, where the Congress was wiped out despite being in direct contest with the BJP. (IANS)