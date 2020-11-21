India says it will take action against Pakistan’s terrorism

NEW DELHI : India on Saturday slammed Pakistan for cross-border terrorism, warning that it will take every possible action to safeguard its national security.

In a reaction to the November 19 terror attack planned by the globally banned Pakistani terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad, the government summoned the High Commissioner of Pakistan and conveyed its message to him in New Delhi.

Lodging a strong protest at the terror attack, which was foiled by the alert Indian security forces, the ministry of external affairs demanded that Pakistan must desist from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.

The ministry reiterated India’s long-standing demand that Pakistan fulfil its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner.

In an official statement issued by the ministry of external affairs, the government said that it is “firmly and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism.”

A major terror attack was foiled by Indian security forces in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir on November 19. Initial reports indicate the attackers to be members of Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and several countries.

The huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material indicate detailed planning for a major attack to destabilise the peace and security in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local District Development Council elections.

The government expressed its serious concerns at continued terror attacks by JeM against India.

JeM has been part of several attacks in India in the past, including the Pulwama attack in February, 2019.

IANS