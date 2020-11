SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported two more deaths due to COVID19 pandemic during the last 24 hours and with these deaths the statewide death toll mounted to 108 till date.

Meanwhile, with detection of 117 new COVID19 positive cases, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 925.

Seventy-eight more persons have recovered from the disease while the state has reported recovery of total 10236 persons till date.