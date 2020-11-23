Bharti, husband remanded to judicial custody till Dec 4

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4.

The court will hear their bail pleas on Monday. The NCB arrested Singh on Saturday and her husband early Sunday morning following seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri. The couple was produced before a magistrates court here Sunday.

“The court has remanded both the accused to judicial custody till December 4,” NCB prosecutor Atul Sarpande told PTI.

The couple filed bail pleas through advocate Ayaz Khan soon after being remanded to judicial custody. The magistrate’s court would hear the bail pleas on November 23.

The NCB sought Limbachiyas custody for questioning but did not seek Singhs custody and told the court that she may be sent to judicial custody. Khan argued that there is no question of custodial interrogation as the alleged substance recovered is lesser than the ‘small quantity’ as prescribed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The magistrate accepted the arguments and noted that custodial interrogation was not required and that the accused have already been questioned for a considerable time on Saturday. Singh and Limbachiyaa have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

‘Under these sections, the punishment is six months to one year’. (PTI)