Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail

MUMBAI: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over alleged possession and use of marijuana, have been granted bail by a special court in Mumbai.

36-year-old Bharti Singh, a popular comic actor, was arrested on Saturday after her Mumbai home was searched by the anti-drugs bureau. Her husband, 33, is a screenwriter, producer and television personality; he was arrested yesterday after over 15 hours of questioning.

The anti-drugs bureau on Saturday said a “small quantity of cannabis” (86.5 grams) was found from their home in an apartment complex in Andheri. Later, they were taken to the agency’s Mumbai office for questioning. “Both Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa accepted consuming ganja,” the NCB said in a statement.

On Sunday, the couple was produced before the magistrate’s court, which had remanded them to judicial till December 4. “Both of them have been granted bail by special (Narcotics) court on furnishing a bail bond of ₹ 15,000 each. No reply was filed by the NCB yet. A notice was issued to them on Sunday itself,” their lawyer Ayaz Khan was quoted as saying today by news agency.

Agencies