Conrad calls for MDA coordination committee meeting on Nov 26

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister and the president of the National People’s Party (NPP) president, Conrad Sangma who is the chairman of the ruling Meghalaya Democratc Allaince (MDA) has called for the meeting of the MDA Coordination committee on November 26 .

Though the agenda of the meeting is not known but the recent mudslinging between NPP which is heading the MDA, and BJP over alleged corruption in the government is likely to be discussed in the meeting