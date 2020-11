SHILLONG:Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and forme Chief Minister and the leader of the opposition,Dr Mukul Sangma have extended warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya on the occasion of Seng Kut Snem festival.

The Seng Kut Snem festival celebrates the Seng Khasi Movement and the efforts of the Seng Khasi to preserve, protect and uphold indigenous Khasi faith and culture.