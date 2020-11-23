MeECL employees to take part in all India protest on Nov 26

SHILLONG: The employees of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), comprising the engineers, officers, regular and contractual staff under the umbrella of the Coordination Committee Of Registered MeECL (Employees) Associations and Unions (CCORMAU), hereby announce that all the regular and contractual employees of the MeECL will be participating in the all India protest on November 26 next announced by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Engineers and Employees (NCCoEEE) and the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Standard Bidding Document that has been circulated by the Centre to the States, intended for privatisation of Electricity Distribution Companies (Discoms) across the country.

These exercises of the Centre are viewed as detrimental to the interests of the citizens of the country and hence all energy employees, various trade unions and farmers’ organisations have unanimously decided to protest against such a move on November 26, 2020.

At the same time the MeECL employees will also display their resentment towards the discouraging and unproductive approach adopted by management in matters relating to various internal issues like habitual delay in disbursement of salaries, non-payment of medical reimbursement, ROP 2015 Arrears, Arrear DA, Arrear EA, Overtime, TA, Transfer Grant, issues related to terminal benefits to pensioners, availing of unnecessary loans by MeECL, regularisation of contractual staff etc. which have caused much hardship to the employees.

The protest will be democratic and peaceful with no disruption to or dislocation of work. All works pertaining to consumers of the state shall continue as usual. The protest will be marked by wearing of black badges, sit-in demonstration and sloganeering during lunch hour as well as display of placards and banners in all the Offices and Stations across the State.