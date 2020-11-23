COVID to curtail Seng Kut Snem

SHILLONG, Nov 22: A senior member of the Seng Khasi Kmie Mawkhar has informed that the observance of this important day would be subdued owing to the pandemic and the mandatory provisions laid down by the district administration.

Explaining the importance of this day, Sweetymon Rynjah, said ‘Seng’ means an organisation of Seng Khasi Kmie, Mawkhar, Shillong. ‘Kut Snem’, on the other hand, signifies the end of the year and also the end of the working year of the organisation which celebrates its anniversary every year on November 23.

“The sixteen founding members, who have established this organisation, have also formulated a report of all financial accounts of the receipts and expenditures of the organisation to be placed before the Dorbar Pyllun of the Seng Khasi, to make known to all its members and representatives of all its branches,” Rynjah said, adding that such is their thought for the idea of transparency which is a part of the principles laid down for the organisation.

“The basic principle of ‘Earning Righteousness’ has been in their minds, thoughts and actions as a practice. Let us hope and pray for their guidance and enlightenment in this aspect as members of this organisation to steer clear of all the blemishes and blames of dishonesty, human weaknesses, whims and caprice of human faculties while working with it. May the Almighty Creator guide us in this respect in the coming days ahead,” Rynjah exhorted.

Extending her wishes on the account of Seng Kut Snem, her message to one and all is to remember to pray to the Creator to ward off the calamity brought about by COVID-19, and to live and let live in peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the function for Seng Kut Snem will be held at 8 am at Seng Khasi Hall Mawkhar and at 2 pm at Lympung Weiking Jaiaw.