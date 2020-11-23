KSU members threatened in SWKH

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 22: In an unlooked-for incident in South West Khasi Hills, two of the Khasi Students’ Union members from Photjaud Rangthong have been threatened with dire consequences.

One Peter Snaitang from Photjaud Rangthong has been accused of threatening to kill the two KSU members from Photjaud Rangthong Unit — Donaldstone Thongni (vice president) and Everwell Robin Thongni (disciplinary secretary).

According to Dusterwell K Lyngdoh, organising secretary of the KSU South West Khasi Hills District, on November 11, around 8 pm, the accused threaten to kill the Donaldstone and Everwell.

Lyngdoh said that Snaitang arrived near the house of Everwell Robin Thongni and threatened to kill him and burn his house including all his property.

“Not only that, he also threatened his family members, who are now living in fear,” Lyngdoh said.

He also informed that later the accused, Snaitang, armed with weapon, tried to forcefully break into the house of Donaldstone Thongni, who was not at home. “On not finding Donaldstone, he threatened his family members,” Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh also informed that the duo, on Sunday, registered a complaint against the accused with Mawkyrwat Police Station.

Meanwhile, the KSU South West Khasi Hills District has condemned the incident while demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

“Threatening to kill someone and attempting to vandalise other’s property is a serious case and the police should take it seriously, otherwise they would have to take responsibility later,” Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh also warned that the Union will be bludgeoned into taking action if the law fails to dispense justice.