Man succumbs to injuries in WKH

NONGSTOIN, Nov 22: A man was reportedly assaulted at Shallang Songsak recently, following which he succumbed to his injuries.

The man, whose identity still remains unidentified, was reportedly assaulted by unknown miscreants on the night of November 18 and was rushed to Shallang PHC where he later gave way to his injuries.

Sources have been engaged to ascertain the identity of the deceased from the locals but to no avail. Neither was any ID found on the body or at the place of occurrence. Following post-mortem, the body has been kept at the morgue room of Riangdo CHC.

Meanwhile, Shallang Police has requested relatives of the deceased to idetify the body.