Demand for apology from village leaders over charges

NONGPOH, Nov 22: The president of the Confederation of Ri Bhoi People (CoRP) has demanded an apology from the village leaders of Lumdaitkhla Bhoirymbong and has threatened of legal measure if failed to do so.

The demand comes after CoRP president, Bandari Ryntathiang, was accused by the village leaders of obstructing construction of the traditional market.

It may be mentioned that chairman of Lumdaitkhla S Lamare along with Lumdaitkhla headman Taiwellsing Rympei, Lumdaitkhla secretary Reading Rymbai, a resident of Lumdaitkhla Sainpyniar Mukhim, KSU Eastern Border Area president Banjop Maring and a resident of Umroi Madan Kynsai Nengnong had, on November 13, in a media report accused Ryntathiang of obstructing the construction of traditional market at Bhoirymbong, which has been pending for over a year.

Ryntathiang said that despite being a respected member of the society, the allegations levelled by the village leaders were totally false and were aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Informing that a legal notice was issued to the village leaders for spreading false information, he has demanded of the leaders to furnish an unconditional apology and publish the same in front page of The Shillong Times for three consecutive editions as well as upload the same in YouTube within 48 hours from the date of receiving the notice.