State gears up for COVID vaccine

SHILLONG, Nov 22: With reports surfacing that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available shortly, Meghalaya Government has decided to take preparatory steps to introduce the vaccine in the state.

The state task force meeting for COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday informed that as per the directions of the central government, Meghalaya has identified a total of around 25,000 healthcare workers (both public and private) who would be covered in the first phase of vaccination.

The task force, headed by Commissioner & Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar recently held a meeting to clear the groundwork to introduce the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

The meeting was attended by Mission Director NHM, DHS Research, representatives from Social Welfare and Urban Affairs departments, representatives of UNDP, WHO, religious organisations and officers and staff of the Health department and National Health Mission.

Incidentally, the Union government is yet to communicate the decision on the vaccine that is supposed to be administered.