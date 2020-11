SHILLONG, Nov 22: Meghalaya’s COVID death toll touched 110 on Sunday with two more persons succumbing to the pandemic. 70 new cases were also reported on the day while 99 persons recovered from the virus.

The deceased were identified as Pramood Thakur (46) from Madanrting and Albert Wann (33) from Umpling Dongshaneng.

The active tally in the state stood at 894 on Sunday while the number of recoveries stood at 10335.