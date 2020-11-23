Congress to push Centre for ILP in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Nov 22: Opposition Congress is all set to write to the Centre over its “delay” in giving approval to implement Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

“We will write and remind them that they should respect the resolution passed in one voice in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to implement ILP in the state,” Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie said on Sunday.

Recalling that it was Union Home Minister, Amit Shah who had asked the state to pass a resolution (in the Assembly on ILP) for consideration, Sawkmie said the resolution was passed in December last year and the Centre should now respect and understand the need to implement ILP in the state.

“We urge them to be serious to our cause and fulfill the aspirations of the people of our state,” he said.

Acknowledging the state government for pushing the Centre from its end for early implementation of ILP in Meghalaya, Sawkmie however said that the Union minister apparently has not committed anything on the issue during his meeting with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in New Delhi recently.

He said that as elected representatives, the Opposition party members could not sit idle and remain mute spectators as ILP has been a long pending demand of the people of the state, and therefore, would be pursued aggressively.

It may be recalled that on December 19, 2019, amid raging demand by pressure groups for implementation of ILP at the backdrop of the Centre passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), now an Act, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution during a special session to urge the Centre to implement ILP in the state.

However, communication from the Centre is still awaited on the issue.

Meanwhile, seven pressure groups have renewed their agitation against the delay in implementation of ILP in the state, besides pledging to voice their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The groups have made it clear that the agitation would only be intensified in the days to come if their demands were not fulfilled.