Ampareen dares NPP to drop BJP from coalition

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The Opposition Congress has questioned the NPP if they would dare sack the BJP from the MDA alliance if the saffron party is going out of line by making allegations of alleged corruption in autonomous District Councils.

Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh made the observation following the statement of NPP State President WR Kharlukhi who publicly pointed out that the BJP will not be invited to the meeting of the MDA henceforth.

Lyngdoh said that ideally a coalition partner leader would just dismiss and send off any coalition partner which is not conforming. “Here you say you are not going to call them but rather you should dismiss them from the coalition and this is where the catch is,” Lyngdoh said while adding that NPP will never sack BJP from the MDA alliance due to political reasons.

“You cannot have this big lie to the people of the state,” Lyngdoh said while adding that political parties would be either part of the NDA or out of it.

Referring to the statement of UDP leader, Jemino Mawthoh that they don’t need BJP to run the MDA, Lyngdoh said if that is the case, then why can they not sack the BJP from the government.

“Have your own government sans BJP. Only then will the people of the state believe you are not fooling them,” Lyngdoh said.

Expressing doubt that NPP can continue to run the government if they sack BJP from the alliance, Ampareen added that the Congress party is introspecting whether it should move Court over the different illegalities which have been reported in the state.

Maintaining that the party is keen to find out more on the allegations about ghost projects in GHADC which have been revealed by the BJP president himself, Lyngdoh said, “We are waiting to see if the public announcement of BJP going to Lokayukta and Court takes shape. Who knows it may another political gimmick of the push and pull of politics.”

Asserting that the cracks are visible in the MDA, the Congress leader added that many of the ministers had a laid back approach to the Autumn session as many were not present when important issues were discussed in the session even as she pointed out that BJP is now openly speaking about certain issues and UDP too is singing in chorus with the BJP which indicates all is not well within the alliance.

Making it clear that the Congress will not add fuel to the fire, Lyngdoh also denied the allegations that BJP is raking up these issues at the behest of the Congress.

“It is a strange allegation and we all know this unholy matrimony between BJP and Congress is unlikely especially when BJP itself is exposing its own government,” Lyngdoh added.