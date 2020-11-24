‘Centre not averse to talks with HNLC’

SHILLONG, Nov 23: Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP MLA, AL Hek who took up the matter of initiating peace talks between the banned HNLC and the Centre, has asserted that the central government is ready to hold discussions with the banned outfit.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Hek confirmed that the Centre is willing to hold discussions with the HNLC but the matter has been temporarily derailed due to the pandemic.

“In our meeting, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy clearly told us that the Centre is ready to talk to the outfit,” Hek said.

The minister however asked for more information from the state before holding talks and Hek is collecting the necessary papers from the Political department.

“Once the Centre has sought information and has also shown its willingness to go through the information it means they are serious about calling the group for peace talks,” Hek said.

The move of the BJP leader to initiate talks was also appreciated by the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) terming it as “giving peace a chance.”

Earlier, the Union Minister of State of Home Affairs had also assured that he would raise the issue of peace talks with the HNLC with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah since bringing the HNLC to peace talks is critical for the promotion of peace and harmony in the state and country.