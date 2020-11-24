Hek takes a swipe at Jemino

SHILLONG, Nov 23: AL Hek is a seasoned politician not used to swashbuckling around and lashing out at colleagues but on Monday after reading what he termed as the “arrogant” statement of UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, “We don’t need BJP to run the Government,” Hek said such statements are uncalled for in a coalition dharma.

“I hope Jemino Mawthoh understands what a coalition dharma is. It is mutual respect that coalition partners have for one another. I have served under different coalition governments from that of BB Lyngdoh, EK Mawlong, Dr FA Khonglam and Dr Mukul Sangma and we have always managed to run the course. Jemino should understand that in politics there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies. In a coalition the common interest should be the development of the state.”

When asked if there were differences between the party and the two MLAs which is why the party is going hammer and tongs at the MDA Government, Hek said that it is to sort out these matters that Dr Chuba Ao the BJP vice president in-charge of Meghalaya is arriving here on Tuesday.

In running a coalition government there is need to thrash out differences in the co-ordination committee. There is no space for arrogance or rigidity. Politics thrives on flexibility, Hek said.

Meghalaya does not belong to NPP: Mawrie

BJP State president, Ernest Mawrie today hit back at NPP State president, WR Kharlukhi saying that “Meghalaya does not belong to NPP”.

Reacting strongly to Kharlukhi’s statement, Mawrie said the NPP is actually Congress. “Earlier they were NCP and now they are NPP,” Mawrie said, adding, “Dr Kharlukhi was NCP president and now he is NPP president.”

Expressing dismay at not being invited for the MDA meeting, Mawrie said, “They don’t want to call me because I had raised my voice against corruption in the state.” He also made it clear that he stood by the principles of the BJP which is to “fight against corruption”.