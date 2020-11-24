AR organises plasma donation camp on eve of commanders’ conference

SHILLLONG: Assam Rifles Commanders’ Conference this year is scheduled on November 26 2020 via video conference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

As part of the conference, HQ DGAR organized a noble initiative of plasma donation screening camp at Laitkor, Shillong in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS on Tuesday. In a befitting ceremony, event was inaugurated by DG Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan and was graced by Prof (Dr) P Bhattacharyya, Director, NEIGRIHMS (Shillong).

DG Assam Rifles and Director NEIGRIHMS congratulated and encouraged all the donors on this special occasion.

Prof (Dr) P Bhattacharyya speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of plasma donation and expressed gratitude to Assam Rifles for taking the initiative which will save lives of many affected personnel. Blood samples of 100 Assam Rifles personnel who volunteered for screening will be tested at NEGRIHMS to access their eligibility for plasma donation.