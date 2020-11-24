Army Chief on three-day visit to review NE security scene

GUWAHATI : Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived at Dimpaur in Nagaland on Monday on a three-day visit to review the security situation in North East Region.

On arrival at Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command and Lieutenant General R P Kalita GOC Spear Corps on operational preparedness along the Northern borders as well as operations in hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The COAS was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing Naga Peace talks. The COAS visited various Army and Assam Rifles Headquarters in Nagaland and Manipur on Tuesday to make a firsthand assessment of the ground situation. The COAS interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of operational preparedness, morale and conduct of people friendly operations

Later in the evening, General Naravane called on the Governor of Nagaland, R N Ravi and Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio to discussed prevailing security situation in the State and assured the wholehearted support of the Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state and ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border.

A new residential facility at Kohima Orphanage to be run by Assam Rifles will be inaugurated by the COAS tomorrow prior to his departure to New Delhi.