Last rites of ex-CM Tarun Gogoi at Navagraha, says APCC

GUWAHATI: The suspense over the venue for cremation of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s mortal remains finally came to an end on Tuesday evening with the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) taking a decision to perform the last rites at the Navagraha crematorium here on Thursday.

The 86-year-old had breathed his last at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital here on Monday evening.

“After deliberations with party leaders and members, we have finally decided to perform the last rites at Navagraha crematorium,” APCC president, Ripun Bora told reporters at the Sankardev Kalakshetra where people and party leaders paid tributes to the departed leader.

The last rites of the visionary leader will be performed with full national honours, the state government had announced on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition Congress and the ruling dispensation in Assam were engaged in “deliberations” over a proposed memorial in honour of the three-time chief minister.

The APCC had requested the state government to ascertain as soon as possible, land for cremation, and subsequently, the construction of a memorial in the city.

However, the state government explored its options but could not find any plot of land “in the heart of the city” for building a memorial in honour of the veteran Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters, Assam Cabinet minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma however informed that two places (on the outskirts of the city) – Amingaon and Sonapur – could be explored if the party agreed.

The APCC president, Bora admitted that the minister had informed him about a plot of land near the Indoor Stadium at Amingaon. “However the party decided otherwise and chose Navagraha as the venue for the cremation,” he said.

On whether the memorial would be constructed subsequently, Bora said the party would decide on a suitable location later and set up the memorial in honour of the veteran Congress leader and his immense contributions as MP, MLA, Union minister and chief minister of Assam for three terms.