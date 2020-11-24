Chuba Ao to patch up NPP-BJP friction

Shillong, Nov 23: The newly appointed BJP state in-charge M Chuba Ao is going to paratroop here tomorrow in a bid to patch up the friction created by the raging war of words between the NPP and BJP over corruption issue.

Ao, who is also the BJP National Vice-President, would hold closed door discussions with the party leaders here on Tuesday.

Confirming this, Health Minister AL Hek said “Tomorrow, we will try to resolve all matters and see that the differences do not prolong on any matter and everything is sorted out for once and all”.

On the statement of Kharlukhi that BJP will not be allowed to attend the MDA meeting, he said that as long as they continue to remain coalition partners, no partner of the alliance should be left out. “Every partner is a stakeholder in the alliance and you have to respect the coalition,” Hek observed.

Denying that the BJP is not united against corruption, the five-time BJP MLA who is the lone minister in the MDA Government, said that the approach to the issue is very important and all these issues will be discussed in the meeting on Tuesday.

“We cannot just make wild allegations but we need to have proof and when an allegation is put on the MDA, We being a partner of the MDA also get blamed for being involved in corruption,” Hek added.