Training under Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign to tackle substance abuse

TURA, Nov 24: A One Day Training of Master Volunteers under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was held at DRDA Hall in Tura on Tuesday. The programme was organised by District Social Welfare Office, Tura in collaboration with the Medical Department, Police department and DLSA, West Garo Hills, Tura.

Speaking on the occasion, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh informed that the programme which happens to be of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India was an ambitious one and aims to curb the menace of drug addiction in the society. He said that drugs and other intoxicants pose a serious problem in a person’s life and career with dangerous consequences which affect the families as well as the society. He therefore, said that it is the responsibility of everyone to create awareness about the ill-effects of substance abuse by discouraging its use and urged everyone especially the youth to stay away from them.

Tuira Civil Hospital Psychiatrist, Dr. Bollen Sangma explained in detail about Substance Abuse, types of Substances Abused, its ill-effects, its Management and Prevention. Dwelling on the subject he said that drug abuse is a chronic, often relapsing brain disease characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use despite harmful consequences which is becoming one of the biggest social problems threatening individuals, families and the community at large.

On the adolescent drug use, he said that it impacts directly on the academic achievement which is one of the reasons for high school dropout rate. He added that it also initiates early sexual initiation which again is one of the reasons for the rise in teenage pregnancies. Mentioning about the different types of substance abuse such as alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, opiods, inhalants, etc he said that “over the counter medicines” or buying medicines without the prescription of a Medical Officer is also considered a type of substance abuse since the tolerance level of each person varies and expert advice is needed to take medication less it becomes fatal.

Earlier in the introductory speech, the District Social Welfare Officer, Hemaritha Sangma informed that the Nasha Mukt Committee was launched on 15th August, 2020 in West Garo Hills district and the committee has formulated plans to conduct awareness generation programmes in the district with the support of the medical and police department for identifying victims and users who would then be referred to rehabilitation centres or hospitals for counselling and treatment as per the direction of the Government of India.

Informing that among the 272 most affected districts in the Country, the districts of East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills have been identified as the most vulnerable in terms of substance or drug abuse and therefore, the three-pronged attack combining effort of Narcotics Bureau, Outreach or Awareness by Social Justice and Treatment through Health department will be implemented in these districts, she informed.