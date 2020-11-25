Could’ve been big singer if I was a nepo kid: Jaan Kumar Sanu

Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, who is the son of playback star Kumar Sanu, says he could have been a singer if he resorted to nepotism.

The debate started in the Bigg Boss 14 house when Jaan’s housemate, singer Rahul Vaidya, nominated him for being a product of nepotism.

Just a few weeks into the reality show, Rahul, while nominating Jaan, was heard saying: “Jisko main nominate karna chahata hun woh hai Jaan because mujhe nepotism se sakt nafrat hai. Yahaan pe jitne bhi log aaye hain sab apni apni mehnat karke aaye hai (I want to nominate Jaan because I hate nepotism. All the people here have made it on their own).”

Opening up on the issue, Jaan told IANS: “The problem here was that Rahul used that (nepotism) card three weeks into the game. If you had a problem with me being a ‘nepo’ kid, you should have brought it up in the first week. The way Rahul said it I think he had no reason left to nominate me.” (IANS)