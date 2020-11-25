Sushant is no more and it will take time for me to live with it: Shweta

Shweta Singh Kirti says it will take a long time for her to realise that her brother Sushant Singh Rajput is no more, adding that the healing process is slow.

She took to Instagram to share a note and thank late actor Sushant’s fans for their constant support on the journey to seek justice for him.

“I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse! The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me. We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realise it and live with it,” she wrote in the note.

She continued: “But I know one thing for sure and that is God is there and he never gives up on his true devotees.” (IANS)