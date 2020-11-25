Regular classes for IX-XII from Nov 30

SHILLONG, Nov 24: After 257 days of closure and much to the relief of the teachers and select students, the Education department has decided to resume normal classroom teaching from November 30 for students of classes 9-12 while also extending the current academic session till February, 2021.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said that the government has decided to allow students studying in classes 9-12 to attend school starting November 30.

He, however, stressed on strict adherence to government-issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the conduct of classes.

The Education minister also informed that apart from Jowai, Nongpoh and Khanapara, schools in rural areas can also resume school for students studying in classes 6 to 8.

He said that students from rural areas have already missed out a lot due to the poor internet connectivity and inaccessibility and hence the government took the decision to partially reopen school.

Stating that the decision was taken taking into account after the consent from parents and the school managing committees, Rymbui said the attendance is voluntary and not compulsory.

He said that those who want to learn through classroom teaching can continue to avail the opportunity.

To a query on granting direct promotion to students from nursery to Class 9, the Education minister said that the state government has decided to extend the current academic session till February while the curriculum for the current academic session has also been revised.

He reiterated that issuing certificates without conducting examinations is meaningless, while adding that the mode of examination will be decided before the end of the academic year.