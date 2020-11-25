‘Political dept examining Residents Act’

SHILLONG, Nov 24: With pressure groups renewing their demand for immediate implementation of the Meghalaya Resident Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed today that the Political department was examining the Act and if there was a need, the same would be brought before the Cabinet.

“Right now the file is with the Political department,” said Tynsong while replying to a query on the status of the MRSSA.

To a query on pressure groups questioning the failure of the state government to implement the MRSSA, Tynsong said, “If we talk about it everything is in place. We have already constituted task forces in all the districts.”

“Right now the entry point is being constructed at Umling and it will be operationalised on or before December 15,” he added.

The pressure groups have been demanding setting up of 23 entry-exit points in Garo Hills and 18 entry/exit points in Khasi and Jaintia Hills under MRSSA.