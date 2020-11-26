BJP-NPP tiff blows over

Shillong, Nov 25: The BJP-NPP friction appears to have blown over after saffron party gave a categorical assurance to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma that the corruption was a “minor” issue and BJP would remain in the coalition for the full term.

On Wednesday, the state BJP In-charge, M Chuba Ao during his maiden visit to the state met Conrad Sangma in presence of AL Hek and reaffirmed BJP’s continued support to the MDA Government till the next elections.

Chuba Ao who arrived here on Tuesday, was on a mission to end the war of statements in the media and remove the resultant air of confusion.

Sources said that the meeting ended on a cordial note as the two BJP leaders conveyed to the chief minister that the propensity to issue statements through the media would be contained so that BJP and NPP’s relationship was not compromised. “There is no question of jeopardising the coalition,” sources said.

Later, Chuba Ao while speaking to media persons said that he has clarified all the matters with the chief minister. “The chief minister was very happy with my maiden visit here and we will work together and continue to support the coalition till the time of elections,” Ao said.

He also said that the media has blown up the matter in such a way that they were shocked about the goings-on in the state but after coming here, they have found that it was “just a minor issue”.

Informed sources said that during his meeting with party functionaries on Tuesday, Ao had made it clear to the party leaders that BJP should not blame other partners of the alliance without any proof and evidence to substantiate their claims. In addition, the BJP leaders here have also been directed not to approach the media on the issues of the party without prior approval.

Sources said the BJP leaders in Meghalaya, who were aggressively pursuing corruption cases and illegalities in the state seem to have been reined in going by the words of Meghalaya BJP In-charge. It seems that the central party leadership is in no mood to continue with its bid to expose alleged illegalities in the state which triggered the bitter war of words in media.

CBI probe not a priority

Meanwhile, in a major embarrassment to the State BJP president Ernest Mawrie and vice president Bernard Marak who have been persistently seeking a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the GHADC and JHADC, Chuba Ao has said that the demand for a CBI probe was “not a priority right now”.

“For calling in a CBI inquiry we need evidence to be correct. This is my my first visit; let me take consultation with state president first. It is not a priority right now because unless and until I know about the fact how will I jump into it,” Ao told reporters at the State BJP office.

When asked if the State BJP was softening its stand on the issue of corruption, the national vice president said that corruption was everywhere but they have to see who created it. “We have to examine it and we cannot blame our partners directly we have to come to the right platform,” he said.

Stating that the people are the best judge of corruption and it is neither his party or any other party, Ao said, “We never compromised on zero tolerance for corruption. We are never going to support but blindly we cannot jump into conclusion. It is a legal matter and need legal experts to be consulted”.

Underplaying the statement of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong that the BJP can always leave the coalition if they are not happy, Ao said, “He is right he said if you are not comfortable go and we also say if you are not comfortable go what is the harm”.

On the State BJP statement that they have been neglected by the MDA coalition, Ao said, “Who said neglected? We have been given good portfolio. One of our MLAs is a minister and one is also a chairman”.

Enquired if the BJP is happy with the MDA coalition, Ao replied diplomatically saying that the next election will tell whether they are happy with MDA coalition or not. “We are still good partners and understanding there are people everywhere his party and mine who like to highlight himself as self styled and sometimes it might come out as a state president’s responsibility to defend,” he added.

To a query whether he supports the State BJP president, Ao said, “Support president? I have to sit with him to find out. We cannot do things blindly”.

Meanwhile, top leaders of the BJP who did not wish to be named said that they have come a long way in this fight against corruption and demand for a CBI probe.

The BJP leader said that there is not stopping now and that they will continue with their crusade.