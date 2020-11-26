Meghalaya HC grants bail to former Mawhati MLA on medical grounds

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Mawhati MLA Julius Kitbok Dorphang on medical grounds.

His bail plea was taken up by the single bench of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice W Diengdoh.

The Court order is however awaited.

Dorphang was booked under the POCSO Act in 2017, for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl, who was rescued from a sex racket that has many people involved.

He was arrested from an inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati absconding for 11 days.

Two FIRs were filed by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) against him based on the statements made by the victim girl, who identified his photograph as one among the accused.

