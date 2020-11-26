Priyanka slams Centre as police use water cannons on farmers in Haryana

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government after the Haryana Police used water cannons, tear gas to disperse agitating Punjab farmers at Shambhu border, who were marching to Delhi to oppose the controversial agriculture laws.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka said, “Instead of listening to the voice of the farmers over the Agriculture laws which snatched the support price from them, the BJP government is attacking them with water cannons in the chilling cold season. Everything is being taken away from the farmers while the government is distributing banks, loan waivers, airports, railway stations to capitalists.”

She also attached a video showing water canons being used on the protesting farmers.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also slammed the government and in a tweet in Hindi said, “Modiji, since when the Delhi ‘durbar’ has been threatened by the farmers of the country? To stop the farmers, the government has deployed their sons in the form of army troopers. Wished if same vigil was adopted on the India-China border, then China would not have dared to infiltrate on our land. Why are your priorities always wrong?”

The farmers have announced to march to Delhi to oppose the Agriculture Laws that were passed in Parliament in September this year. The farmers have been demanding the revocation of these laws.

The farmers were undeterred even as the Haryana Police set up road barricades and diversions on the highways to prevent them from reaching the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. The farmers have also threatened to block all roads to Delhi if authorities stopped them during their march.