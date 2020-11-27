‘Cases could surge during festivities’

TURA, Nov 26: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, on Thursday, cautioned that COVID-19 cases in the district could surge during the Christmas and New Year festivities and urged people to take adequate precautions.

With the Centre likely to introduce the vaccine for the virus sometime early next year, a District Task Force meeting for launching the programme was held at the Circuit House in Tura during which, the DC said that the virus infection could rise as people tend to socialise more and mingle with each other during festivals.

Welcoming the efforts of the Centre to launch the vaccine, Ram Singh said that it was imperative to prepare and have the system and all logistics ready in place by creating necessary infrastructure and facilities like cold storage and to sensitise the people against all possible rumour mongering and negative publicities about the vaccine.

Stating that festivals cannot be stopped, Ram Singh urged the people to adhere to protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the festivities.

With 10 people already succumbing to the virus in the district within a span of a few weeks, Ram Singh urged both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals to get themselves tested free of cost at government hospitals.