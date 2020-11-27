Hek prioritises public health as Christmas nears

SHILLONG, Nov 26: With festivities again knocking on the door of the state, Health Minister AL Hek has made no bones about the Meghalaya Government’s priority, which is shielding the public from COVID-19.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Hek said that several festivals like Wangala, Shad Nongkrem and Seng Kut Snem were observed recently but the priority of the Government had always been people and not just the occasions’ pomp and fervour.

“We cannot compromise with the health of the people. However, if the situation is improving, people should enjoy in festivals but if it’s worsening, we have to focus on the health of people first,” Hek said in a remark that felt as though restrictions could be imposed during festivals in the case of a worsening COVID-19 scenario.

Earlier, Hek stated that the government has gone about the preparations concerning inoculating the citizens against COVID-19, as and when the vaccine arrives.

“Even if it comes tomorrow or one year hence, we are ready,” the minister asserted, while maintaining that the frontline workers will be the first to be vaccinated.

Seeking cooperation of the people to trounce the virus, Hek said that the people must adhere to all protocols.

“As long as people remain disciplined, we don’t expect that there will be a second wave. However, there is no room for complacency,” Hek added.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 44,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 across the country, while over 36,000 recovered in the same time span.

The active caseload of the country continues to remain below 5 per cent. The total active cases in India stands at 4,52,344, which comprises merely 4.88 per cent of the total reported cases.