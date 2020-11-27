Court relief to jailed ex-MLA

SHILLONG, Nov 26: The Meghalaya High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Mawhati MLA Julius Kitbok Dorphang on medical grounds.

His bail plea was taken up by the single bench of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice W Diengdoh.

Counsel for the petitioner, KC Gautam, submitted that the accused is in custody for three years and ten months and that the accused has been referred to NEIGRIHMS and was admitted in the ICCU since his health condition has deteriorated to the extent that he requires special treatment, which could be afforded by the family members in any private hospital for which prayer for enlargement on bail is made herein.

The Counsel had also submitted that the accused, hospitalised over a month back, has shown no sign of improvement and his condition has further deteriorated.

The High Court granted the bail with conditions that he shall execute a personal bond of Rs 50,000, that he shall not abscond but shall be present in Court as and when required and that he shall not leave the jurisdiction of India without prior permission from the trial courts.

Dorphang was booked under the POCSO Act in 2017, for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl, who was rescued from a sex racket that has many people involved.

He was arrested from an inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati after absconding for 11 days.

Two FIRs were filed by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) against him based on the statements made by the victim girl, who identified his photograph as one among the accused.