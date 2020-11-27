Three labourers buried alive at construction site in city

SHILLONG, Nov 26: In a tragic incident, three labourers working at a building construction site in the city died on the spot after they were buried alive under debris from a landslip on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the mishap occurred at around 1:20 pm at Mawpat Lumrumnong in the building construction site of FC Dera Syiem of Laitumkhrah. The three labourers — Sangeet Rabha (21), Mahadeb Rabha (19) and Basudeb Rabha — were working under a contractor, Md. Asurudin. The deceased hailed from Paham village in West Garo Hills.

The bodies have been shifted to Shillong civil hospital for postmortem examination. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and have launched an investigation.