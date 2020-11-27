HC admits PIL on Umiam Dam

SHILLONG, Nov 26: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by the High Court Bar Association on Thursday in the Meghalaya High Court expressing concern about the condition of the Umiam Dam Bridge.

The Bar association drew the Court’s attention to the dam which is facing movement of heavy vehicles on a daily basis giving rise to the probability of the dam collapsing.

The High Court, while accepting the plea on Thursday morning, summoned the engineer in charge for a personal appearance at 1:30 pm. However, it was informed that the engineer in charge was on tour and accordingly the division bench of the High Court consisting of the Chief Justice, Biswanath Somadder and Justice W. Diengdoh directed the official to come up with an alternative solution within a period of two weeks.