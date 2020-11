SHILLONG, Nov 26: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Thursday discussed plans to operationalise flights from Umroi with officials from FlyBig and the Transport department.

The FlyBig team also paid a visit to the Umroi airport. An official said FlyBig would have to get the nod from AAI to operate from the Umroi airport.

Indigo Airlines which was operating a Shillong-Kolkata flight is yet to announce resumption of their services.