Agatha urges departments to cope with Covid-19 while implementing schemes

TURA: Tura MP, Agatha Sangma on Friday urged all line departments to incorporate Covid-19 while working on various programmes and cope with the present pandemic situation and do their best during the implementation of various schemes in the district.

Chairing the District Coordination & Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, the first to be held this year at the Circuit House in Tura, Agatha said that the meeting could not be held earlier due to the Covid-19 situation and that many flagship programmes also have faced various challenges and issues. She therefore urged line departments to cope with the situation and do their best to implement the schemes successfully.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh who was also part of the meeting informed that the meeting is being held to ensure effective development and coordination of Central Government’s programme and monitor the implementation of schemes and programmes in a time bound manner. He urged all the departments to address their challenges and any other issues in this forum and advised them to work in convergence with various line departments for the progress and development in the region.

The issue of low performance of Selsella Block compared to other blocks was raised during the presentation of MGNREGS by local MLA, Ferlin Sangma to which concerned officials informed that it was due to twin floods which occurred this year as well as due to the bifurcation of the Demdema Block last year.

The large number of incomplete houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yozana (Gramin) PMAY (G) in the district was raised by the Tura MP herself to which West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh replied that no funds were received from the centre after 2016-17 while adding that the district has the highest number of beneficiaries compared to others.

The meeting was also attended by MLAs, Esmatur Mominin, Brening Sangma and other members of the committee.