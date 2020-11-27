India, Nepal agree to advance ties

Kathmandu, Nov 26: India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to step up efforts to advance mutual cooperation as Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met the country’s top leadership and held “productive” talks with his Nepalese counterpart on a range of bilateral issues.

Shringla was accorded a warm welcome on his maiden visit to Nepal at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, amid a strain in bilateral ties following a bitter border row between the two countries.

He paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at the latter’s official residence at Baluwatar, according to prime minister’s Press advisor Surya Thapa.

Shringla also called on Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and handed over 2,000 vials of anti-virus drug Remdesivir to him as part of India’s continuing assistance to the Himalayan nation to help it contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the foreign secretary met his Nepalese counterpart and had a “very productive and useful exchange” with him.

“FS @harshvshringla had a productive meeting with @PaudyalBR during which they took stock of bilateral cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest,” the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a tweet. (PTI)