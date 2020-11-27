NIA gets 15-day custody of PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: A Special NIA court on Friday sent People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Wing President Waheed Parra to 15-day NIA custody in connection with its probe in the former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu case.

An NIA official related to the probe told IANS, “A J&K court has sent Parra to 15 days NIA custody.”

The development comes two days after Parra was arrested by the NIA.

According to the NIA officials, Parra was arrested for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities in conspiracy with arrested terrorist Naveed Babu and another key accused Irfan Safi Mir.

Before his arrest, Parra was questioned by the anti-terror probe agency on Monday.

He has recently filed his nomination for the upcoming District Development Council elections in the Union Territory.

Parra was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in the militancy-affected Pulwama district of Kashmir.

Singh and Babu were arrested on January 11 this year while they were travelling together from Srinagar to Jammu.

Earlier in the day, PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she was detained, and even her daughter has been put under house arrest to prevent them from visiting Parra’s family after he was arrested by the NIA.

