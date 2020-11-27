t’s tense: Police use tear gas, water cannons ; farmers pelt stones at Singhu

NEW DELHI: While one group of farmers prepared lunch for the protesters at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border, another group launched stones after waiting for hours to secure entry inside the national capital.

According to reports, a Delhi Police personnel has been injured in the stone pelting incident.

Following which the tear gas shells were lobbed by the Delhi Police besides gushes of waters from cannons positioned to disperse the agitating farmers.

Not just the Delhi Police but farmers too have been innovative in trying to move blockades from their path. They hit a police van using a truck to remove the blockade.

The Delhi Police then resorted to mild lathi-charge.

The farmers on Friday clashed with Delhi Police personnel at Singhu after they were continued to be barred from an entrance to protest against the controversial Agriculture Bills.

Thousands of farmers have assembled at the border along Delhi but they have been stopped from marching in.

As they increase in volume coming from six states after night halts on the way, it has been hours and none of the side are ready to retreat.

As the farmers assembled near the barricades with barbed wires put by Delhi Police, the police fired several shots of tear gas shells to disperse the agitating farmers.

Following the tear gas shell firing by Delhi Police, the farmers also pelted stones on the police force which have been deployed at the Delhi-Haryana border.

IANS