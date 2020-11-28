Centre ready to deliberate on all demands, Shah urges protesting farmers to shift to designated site

NEW DELHI: Amid intense protests against the newly passed farm bills, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers saying that the government is ready to hold talks on every issue around the recently introduced farm laws.

Shah said: “I appeal to the protesting farmers that the government of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited farmers on December 3 to hold discussion. Government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers.”

He added that at many places – state highways and national highways – farmers are staying with their tractors and trolley and braving extreme cold weather. “I appeal to all farmers that the Delhi Police is ready to shift you to a big ground, please go there. You will get police permission to hold your programme there,” added Shah.

The Union Home Minister said health facilities, ambulances and drinking water have been made available along with adequate security arrangements at the Nirankari ground in Burari in Outer Delhi.

He insisted that if farmers hold protests peacefully and democratically, it won’t cause problems to either the farmers or the public at large. Shah added that if the farmer unions want talks with the government before December 3, they have to shift to the grounds at Burari to hold their protest in a structured manner. “As soon as you shift to Burari, the very next next day the Central government is ready to have talks with you,” added the Home Minister.

Shah’s statement came as thousands of farmers continued to hold protests at the Tikri and Singhu interstate borders on Saturday.

IANS