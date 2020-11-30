FKJGP shuts ‘illegal’ shops

SHILLONG, Nov 29: Members of the FKJGP Malki circle have closed down 45 shops doing trade without valid documents even as they alleged that the shopkeepers did not comply with the rules of the government or the KHADC.

President of FKJGP Malki circle, Wilfortis Lyngdoh Mawphlang, claimed that the shopkeepers were not aware of the laws.

The shopkeepers have been asked to approach the KHADC to avail the requisite documents.

“If they do not comply, the organisation will close the shops again,” the FKJGP leader warned.