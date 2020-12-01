Collection of money banned in WGH

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh in an order issued under section 144 CrPC has prohibited all forms of collection of money, donations including contributions by any groups or individuals in the district.
The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders, a release ststed.
