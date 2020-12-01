Karimganj MLAs meets Conrad over safety to  Shillong Bengalis

SHILLONG: The MLA of North Karimganj constituency in South Assam, MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday and stressed on the need to maintain communal harmony between the local Khasis and Bengali community in Shillong.

The MLA met the Chief Minister urged him to ensure peace and communal harmony in Shillong areas.

Stating that the Chief Minister has also clarified to him that ILP had not been implemented in Meghalaya as of now, the MLA from South Assam further said that both Assam and Meghalaya would work unitedly to resolve àll the issues.

In addition, the MLA also assured that he would ensure that all the local Khasis staying in his constituency remain safe.

The MLA made the assurance in relation to Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) issuing threat to the local Khasi community staying in Cachar