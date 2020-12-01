Development and environment conservation need to co-exist: Shylla

SHILLONG, Nov 30: As the controversy over the public hearing for mining of limestone from the Brishyrnot limestone deposits in Narpuh rages on, Cabinet Minister and Khliehriat MLA, Kyrmen Shylla has said that it is the public which should take a call on whether or not they want the project to progress.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Kyrmen Shylla on Monday said that if there is any project which benefit the people it should proceed and if it is against their interest, it should be called off immediately. Stating that the companies should ensure that the maximum benefit from their projects should go to the public, he added that any legally executed mining project would also bring in the much needed revenue to the State.

“The important factor is what the public wants. People there should not listen to either the Star Cement or someone who just wants to create problems,” the Minister said.

Last week, at least seven police personnel were injured after violence broke out during the public hearing for expansion of a limestone mining project in East Jaintia Hills, where several anti-mining and pro-environment groups have expressed strong opposition against the expansion of the mining project.

The protesting

organisations maintain that allowing expansion of the project will affect the environment besides polluting rivers.

They claim that such projects would also affect the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary which is located adjacent to the proposed mining area.

When asked about the cement companies operating in East Jaintia Hills, Shylla said that it is important to bring development to the State but the grave issue of environmental degradation also needs to be addressed by the cement companies.

“If we don’t want pollution then we will have to close down every single industry in the entire world,” Shylla said

The Minister also made it clear that there should be no harm to the environment while the state looks at bringing development for the benefit of the people.

“The factories and plants must conform to all the environmental norms and we need to strike a balance between protection of the environment and the need for development,” Shylla said.