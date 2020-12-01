Min invites tourists to flock to WKH to explore exotic spots

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 30: At a trying time for tourism industry in the state wrought by COVID restrictions and call for implementation of ILP, PHE Minister Renikton Tongkhar has held out an open invite to the tourists international and domestic, to explore the lesser known captivating scenic beauties of West Khasi Hills.

Tongkhar today undertook a one-hour morning trekking from Mawten village to Kshaid Od Ringai ( moaning of spirits) Falls) a newly discovered waterfall in South West Khasi Hills District which is about 100 metres long along with a beautiful pool at the top of the falls.

Later, talking to reporters he said he would take it up with the Chief Minister to induct into the tourist circuit West Khasi in general and Mawkyrwat in particular.

He said that the Od-Ringai Falls with a beautiful pool atop of it, will be one of the best tourist spots in the state and will attract tourists from all over the country and the world. He said the main objective of his visits to the falls is to promote tourism in Mawkyrwat area.

“After seeing the beauty of this waterfall, I will meet the Chief Minister and request him and the State Government through the Tourism Department to promote tourism in Mawkyrwat area. My goal is to get a footpath from the top of the hill up to the pool and the view point of the Od-Ringai Falls because as of now we have to walk through untrodden paths, Tongkhar said, adding that he will try to get a better road closer to the falls so that it will be easier on the tourists.

Tongkhar also predicted that Mawkyrwat area will one day be one of the best tourist destinations in the state and the country. “I expect that Mawkyrwat area will improve its tourism prospects in the next few years and many youths will be able to get jobs as livelihoods will be created,” Tongkhar said.

Tongkhar also invited tourists from all over the country and the world to come and visit the Od-Ringai Falls and other beautiful tourist spots in Mawten village, in Mawkyrwat area and in South West Khasi Hills district as a whole.

Tongkhar was accompanied by the Secretary Shnong of Mawten village Flyingstar Lyngdoh, President of the Mawten Tourism Society Nolipstar Lyngdoh, Secretary of Mawten Tourism Society, Bakhain Nongsiej among others. They started their trek at 6:30 am as the trek to the Od Ringai Falls takes about 1.5 both ways. The distance has been reduced after the Mawten Tourism Society constructed a shortcut to the waterfall in the last few days.

Nolipstar Lyngdoh informed that the name of the waterfall is not ‘Ur-Ringai Falls’ as reported by this newspaper recently, but the real name is ‘Od-Ringai Falls’. “The name of this waterfall is ‘Od-Ringai’ because of the sound emanating from the waterfall as it drops down especially during the summers when the water is at its full force. According to our forefathers, after the spirit has completed its moaning in the falls, it goes to one place uphill called ‘Synrang Ringai’ (spirit’s cave) and hid there,” Lyngdoh said.

It is learned that after seeing the name ‘Ur-Ringai Falls’ in the recent report of this newspaper, the elderly people of Mawten village who know the history of the falls as told to them by their ancestors now insist that the name should be change to ‘Od-Ringai Falls’ which is the original name.

Secretary of Mawten Tourism Society, Bakhain Nongsiej informed that the Society was formed in 2018 with a view to promote tourism in Mawten village which had the Synrang Ringai Lake, Synrang Mawrin, Od-Ringai Falls and many waterfalls which have not been explore by anyone till date.

He also requested all tourists who visits the Od-Ringai Falls and other tourist spots in Mawten village and in Mawkyrwat area to maintain cleanliness and not leave behind garbage and also to protect the environment by not lighting fire in the forests.

Secretary of Mawten village, Flyingstar Lyngdoh thanked the local MLA and PHE Minister for visiting the Od-Ringai Falls because it is not an easy place to reach. He expected many good things to happen in future due to the hard work of the MLA and the cooperation of the people.