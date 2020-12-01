KSU warns Hmar outfit against threatening Khasis in Cachar

SHILLONG, Nov 30: The KSU has warned the Hmar Peoples’ Convention – Democratic (HPC-D) against causing harm to the Khasi residents of Atukhal in Assam’s Cachar district.

The militant outfit had reportedly held the Khasi residents of Atukhal responsible for the arrests of three HPC-D members by Assam Police recently and threatened to shoot them.

“Don’t try to threaten us, as we also know how to threaten. The Hmars are not staying there only. Many are staying in parts of Meghalaya also and so they should respect (other communities),” KSU president, Lambokstar Marngar asserted on Monday.

Marngar said that that if there were any issues, the same should be brought by the outfit to the table for discussions rather than threatening to kill people.

The KSU president cautioned that the student union would not remain mute spectators if anything (adverse) were to happen to the people from the Khasi community living in Atukhal.

He informed that the matter has already been taken up with state minister, Hamletson Dohling, who in turn has spoken to the superintendent of police and DIG of Cachar district.

He said that senior police officials also visited the area to take stock of the situation on Monday.

The KSU president further informed that the KSU Barak Valley unit has even held a series of dialogues with the HPC-D and have been discussing the matter with senior police officials in the district.

HPC-D outfit is primarily active in Mizoram; the Hmar-inhabited areas of Churachandpur district in Manipur and in Cachar (with base camps in the Bhuban hill range) and North Cachar Hills districts of Assam.

The outfit has often used the Bhuban hill range in Cachar district and the Jinam valley area of North Cachar Hills, located at the intersection of Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, to set up base camps and plan operations.

Track trouble-makers:

Paul to state govt

Meanwhile, senior UDP Leader Paul Lyngdoh has urged the Meghalaya Government to leave no stone unturned in tracking the trouble-makers and instill a sense of confidence among the Khasi Pnar populace residing in Atukhal, Cachar district, Assam.

Condemning the group’s threat, Lyngdoh said, “There is lack of respect for ethnic minorities, especially in the context of the Khasi people in that region, who have always been peace-loving and have never known to be in conflict with other communities”.

“I urge upon the state government to leave no stone unturned in tracking the trouble-makers and also instilling a sense of confidence among the Khasi Pnar population,” said the UDP leader.